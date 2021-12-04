ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

