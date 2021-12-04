ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.41

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.41 and traded as low as $19.77. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 78,485 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 235,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.