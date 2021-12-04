Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $24.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 13,249,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.