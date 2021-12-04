Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $103.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

