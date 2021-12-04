Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 983,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.86% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.17 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

