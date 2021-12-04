Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2,432.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 721.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Unum Group by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 206.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 666,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.