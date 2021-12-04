Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.92 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

