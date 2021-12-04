Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.09 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156,575 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

COST stock opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.58. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

