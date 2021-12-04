Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $20.53 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,316,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

