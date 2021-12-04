Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,315 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.16 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

