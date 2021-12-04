Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1,486.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $741.38 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $537.12 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.20 and a 200-day moving average of $717.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

