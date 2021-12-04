Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 78,808 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,808 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,390,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,074 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $128.60 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.