Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $14.11 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 658,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in APA by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of APA opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.