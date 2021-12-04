Astor Investment Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

