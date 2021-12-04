Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ERUS opened at $45.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

