Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

