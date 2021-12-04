Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.1 days.

AEXAF opened at $41.57 on Friday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

