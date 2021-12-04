AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 937,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. AtriCure has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

