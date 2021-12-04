Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman Sells 738 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.37 and its 200 day moving average is $209.05.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
