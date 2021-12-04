AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $1,900.00 Price Target at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,733.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,863.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,941.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,790.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,625.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

