AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.25.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.