Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 276 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $151.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

