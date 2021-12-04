Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $34.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 102.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 113,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 926.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 315,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.