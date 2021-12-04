Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.02 ($36.39).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.26 and a 200 day moving average of €28.96. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($39.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

