Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 175.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 43.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.62.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $391.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.44 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.76.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

