Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $29.95 Million Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $29,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

QTRX stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

