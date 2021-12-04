Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $43.30 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.40% of JFrog worth $43,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8,701.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7,405.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $2,930,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,289. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

FROG opened at $28.51 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

