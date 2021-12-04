Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.16% of Masimo worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $276.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.93. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

