Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,569. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

