Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $228.80 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

