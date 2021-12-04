Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average is $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

