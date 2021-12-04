Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

RKT opened at $15.70 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

