Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

