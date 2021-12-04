Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.