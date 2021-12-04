Banano Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Banano has a total market cap of $22.57 million and $212,464.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,623,065 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.