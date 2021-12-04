Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) vs. Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Financial Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% Enterprise Financial Services 26.26% 12.15% 1.33%

60.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.57 $3.21 billion $0.45 6.98 Enterprise Financial Services $359.28 million 5.04 $74.38 million $3.57 13.22

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Bradesco and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

