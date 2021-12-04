Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Grupo Santander

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $17.70 price target on the bank’s stock. Grupo Santander’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
BMA stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $903.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
