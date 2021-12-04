Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Grupo Santander

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $17.70 price target on the bank’s stock. Grupo Santander’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

BMA stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $903.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

