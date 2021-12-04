Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.02

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 557749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.