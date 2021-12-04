Bank of America Corp DE Buys 91,028 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.65 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

