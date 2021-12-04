Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

