Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

