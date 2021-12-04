Bank of America Corp DE Sells 760,602 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HUYA by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in HUYA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 283,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.