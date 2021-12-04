Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.