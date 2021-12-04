Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 341,795 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,395,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.