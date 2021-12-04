BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 864,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

