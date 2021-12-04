Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of BHB stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $440.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

