Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period.

Shares of CAPE stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

