Barclays Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $393.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $360.00 to $393.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Snowflake stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.18. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

