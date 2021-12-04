Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 235.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.57 ($3.12).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Barclays stock traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 186.66 ($2.44). 17,645,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,794,336. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.55.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

