Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 14058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

BARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

